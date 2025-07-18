Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,792,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,384,000 after purchasing an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 265,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

MDGL opened at $348.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of -1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average is $312.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

