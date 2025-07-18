Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,584 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $48,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 154,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,227.24. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.7%

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

OSW opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.41. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

