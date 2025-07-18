Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Gartner by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.67.

IT opened at $361.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.52. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.37 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

