Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,913 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KBR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,951,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,218,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,517,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,452,000 after buying an additional 130,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $104,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

