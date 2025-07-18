Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

