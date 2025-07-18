Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,172,656.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,872.50. The trade was a 97.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.05 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

