Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.