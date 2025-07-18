Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $159.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.98 and a twelve month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.43.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

