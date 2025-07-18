Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.