Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SLM by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. SLM Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $374.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,324.25. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

