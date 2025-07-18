Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trex worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 137.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Trex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 26.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $86.56.

Insider Activity at Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Trex’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Read Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.