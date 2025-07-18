Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1,552.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

