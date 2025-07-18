Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $237.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.32. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.63 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

View Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.