Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:EFX opened at $261.68 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFX

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.