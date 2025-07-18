Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 46,611 Shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,611 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,048,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,125,000 after buying an additional 392,170 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after buying an additional 2,539,129 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,601,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,174,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE AEE opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

