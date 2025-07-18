Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 679 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ryder System worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.36 and a 1-year high of $177.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,521.52. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

