Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.69. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Nagarro to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24.

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

