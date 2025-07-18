Neometals (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Free Report) were down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Neometals Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50.
About Neometals
Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project provides recycling service of batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.
