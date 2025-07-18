Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. The trade was a 76.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,251 shares of company stock worth $14,978,602. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

