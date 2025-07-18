New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,000 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 97.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PHM opened at $109.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.