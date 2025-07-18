New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 27,830 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 96.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.06. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

