New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 47,260 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

