New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,384,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 265,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $348.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $200.63 and a one year high of $377.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.38% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.63.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

