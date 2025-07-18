New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,632,634 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Banco Bradesco worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.3%

BBD opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.