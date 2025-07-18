New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 13,364 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after buying an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,334,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20,946.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 242,351 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $127.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

