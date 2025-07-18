New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 364,461 Shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.91% of Hillenbrand worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 387,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,902,000 after acquiring an additional 111,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 176,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HI shares. KeyCorp lowered Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand Inc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

