New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $895,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.2%

WSM opened at $170.32 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,915 shares of company stock worth $12,036,346. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

