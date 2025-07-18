New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Woodward worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Woodward by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after buying an additional 751,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Woodward by 44,162.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after buying an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,187,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $257.42 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $257.88. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,142,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,346,639.49. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $9,247,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

