New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,042 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $13,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,493,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,913,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,705,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after acquiring an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,486,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,114,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,454,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.3%

ARW opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361.39. This trade represents a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

