New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $15,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,957.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total transaction of $285,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,471.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CLH opened at $229.32 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

