New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.89, for a total transaction of $3,928,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $28,288.08. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,646,500 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $361.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $515.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.