New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.47 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1,337.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $606,190.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,314.33. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $253,660.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $117.11 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.