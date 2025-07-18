New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.04 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 228,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after acquiring an additional 916,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $875,633,000 after acquiring an additional 533,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,560,000 after buying an additional 208,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Corning Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:GLW opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

