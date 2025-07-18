New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $15.45 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 296.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.48. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.30.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

