New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 402.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,563 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.98% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $15,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWP opened at $19.47 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Perella Weinberg Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

