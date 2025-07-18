New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sony by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

