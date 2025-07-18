New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,322,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 707,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,035,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,079,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 7.3%

ABG stock opened at $230.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.10. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.