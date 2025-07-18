New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $713.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $708.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

