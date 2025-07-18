New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,500 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $471,258,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $384,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35,500.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,928,000 after acquiring an additional 404,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,925,000 after acquiring an additional 222,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

ESS stock opened at $287.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.17 and a 200-day moving average of $285.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

