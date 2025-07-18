New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 59,480 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $13,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in StoneX Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $98,718.75. Following the sale, the director owned 116,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,262 shares of company stock worth $10,534,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

