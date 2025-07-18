New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of CWK opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

