New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $168,930,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 11,810,191 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

