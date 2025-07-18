New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GTLS opened at $171.58 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

