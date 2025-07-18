New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,989 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,800,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,091,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,507,000 after buying an additional 828,019 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,604,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,239 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,753,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,804,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,850,000 after acquiring an additional 209,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $58.04 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

