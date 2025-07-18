New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after purchasing an additional 907,757 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Ares Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,741,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,277,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,465,433,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,126,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $183.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

