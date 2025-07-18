New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.3%

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

