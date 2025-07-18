New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,811 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of Crocs worth $15,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,309,000 after acquiring an additional 429,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,632,000 after buying an additional 89,647 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $106.63 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $151.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.