New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 38,224 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $14,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,674,000 after buying an additional 597,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after purchasing an additional 505,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,034,000 after buying an additional 424,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,688,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.61.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE DECK opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

