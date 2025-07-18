New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,404 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.