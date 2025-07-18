New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 75,535 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,535 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $14,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 2,131,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.